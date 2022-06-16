Death investigation underway in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Deputies are investigating a death in Eau Claire County Thursday morning.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s office says it got a call around 11:00 a.m. from someone who saw a body in the ditch on Mallard Road in the Town of Clear Creek, which is north of Foster. Deputies say based on evidence at the scene, there is no reason to believe the public is in danger, but did say it appears to be a targeted and isolated incident. The name of the person has not been released.

We’ll hear from the sheriff’s office coming up in our 6:00 p.m. news cast.

