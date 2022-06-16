ECFD simulates training for city leaders

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire city leaders got a taste of life as a firefighter Thursday.

Eau Claire firefighters local 487 hosted an event allowing council members and other city officials to put on turnout gear and simulate putting out fires. They also got to practice vehicle extrications and a medical emergency.

A paramedic who helped organize the simulation says it’s great to show city leaders first-hand what they do each day.

“A lot of times they don’t get the same kind of training out of any other department so it’s kind of nice to have them come out and actually get their hands on the same stuff that we do and really feel and see what we do,” Paramedic Todd Nutter with Eau Claire Fire Department, said.

Nutter says this is the second time the union and department have organized this type of training for city leaders, however, the last time was many years ago.

