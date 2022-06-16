Advertisement

ECFD simulates training for city leaders

ECFD simulates training for city leaders
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire city leaders got a taste of life as a firefighter Thursday.

Eau Claire firefighters local 487 hosted an event allowing council members and other city officials to put on turnout gear and simulate putting out fires. They also got to practice vehicle extrications and a medical emergency.

A paramedic who helped organize the simulation says it’s great to show city leaders first-hand what they do each day.

“A lot of times they don’t get the same kind of training out of any other department so it’s kind of nice to have them come out and actually get their hands on the same stuff that we do and really feel and see what we do,” Paramedic Todd Nutter with Eau Claire Fire Department, said.

Nutter says this is the second time the union and department have organized this type of training for city leaders, however, the last time was many years ago.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Authorities say multiple people have been killed in a fiery head-on crash involving two...
2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway; fatalities reported
Officials identified the victim as Logan J. Gueths, 30.
Runner’s body laid on side of road for an entire day after hit-and-run, deputies say

Latest News

Eau Claire Regis takes home their first title since 2002.
Regis wins WIAA State Baseball Championship
Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary, Craig Thompson, joined Barron County...
Wis. DOT, Barron County officials celebrate early completion of County T bridge project
An EF-2 tornado with winds up to 115 mph touched down in eastern Monroe County Wednesday night.
NWS confirms tornado damage across Southern Wisconsin
Coping with Anger and Frustration from COVID-19
Coping with Anger and Frustration from COVID-19
CVTC has partnered with UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout, and UW-River Falls to offer an Associate of...
CVTC makes it easier to transfer with a new Associate of Arts Degree