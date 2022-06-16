Fallen WWII soldier determined to be Kenosha man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A U.S. soldier who died during World War II, but whose body was not located for more than three-quarters of a century, was confirmed this year to be a Kenosha man.

The Department of Defense revealed Monday that the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) determined an individual buried in St. Avold, France, was Staff Sgt. Casimir Lobacz. The 25-year-old Lobacz served in Company E, 11th Infantry Regiment, 5th Infantry Division in fall 1944.

During the unit’s advance through France, as part of the unofficially dubbed Lorraine Campaign, Lobacz was reported to have died during the first assault on Fort Driant, near Metz, the DOD recounted. Enemy fire prevented his body from being recovered after that ground assault. A search after a second clash at the fort could not locate him.

Parents Kazimierz and Kamila Lobacz seated. Daughters Mary, Stella and Frances and Son Staff Sgt. Casimer Lobacz (Dept. of Defense)

An April 1947 search for fallen soldiers near the fort, with the assistance of local residents, were able to confirm the names of a number of them, Lobacz’ body was not identified. After a second pass three years later, the agency in charge of the search, the American Graves Registration Command, found no further remains – and the next year his body was declared unrecoverable.

The DPAA’s continuing search learned about someone buried in the Lorraine American Cemetery who could be Lobacz, or one of two other soldiers. The body was disinterred and transferred to Nebraska, where DNA evidence and dental records determined it was the staff sergeant.

Staff Sgt. Casimir Lobacz (Dept. of Defense)

Newspaper clipping regarding Casimir Lobacz. (Dept. of Defense)

The Defense Dept. noted that Lobacz’ name is already enshrined on the Walls of the Missing at the cemetery where he was found. A rosette will now be added to indicate he was located. His body will be taken to Arlington National Cemetery where it will be buried.

