Advertisement

Hello Wisconsin celebrates June Dairy Month with Culver’s

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s no secret, Wisconsinites love their dairy—ice cream, custard, cheese curds—you name it.

The entire month of June is designated to celebrating and bringing awareness to the dairy industry, and one Wisconsin-native restaurant chain has deep roots in the Dairy State: Culver’s.

It’s dairy month at Culver’s year-round, but in June, Culver’s shines an extra spotlight on the farmers state-wide who supply their restaurants with around-the-clock fresh dairy products.

“We love to celebrate June Dairy Month, it means so much to us, to all Culver’s, and especially [to] my husband and I, with him being in the farming business for many many years growing up, having that dairy in the restaurant means a lot to him,” says Kristin Arneson, owner-operator at the Folsom St. Culver’s in Eau Claire.

Arneson joins Hello Wisconsin Thursday to share what celebrating June Dairy Month means to her.

The exclusive provider of Culver’s cheese curds, is La Grander Hillside Dairy located in Stanley, WI. To learn more about the farm, see here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 
Authorities say multiple people have been killed in a fiery head-on crash involving two...
2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway; fatalities reported
In a letter, the suspect’s grandmother asks the judge to move the case to juvenile court. The...
Homicide suspect’s grandma asks for leniency
Carl Junior Isaacs Jr
Rock Co. body found in 1995 identified as Delavan man

Latest News

Basketball Camp
UWEC Women's Basketball Camp (6/16/22)
"As a kid I always looked up to the Blugolds and I came to these camps and I thought they were...
Former campers now playing for UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team
Mauston hospital
Mauston mayor declares emergency after tornado, storms
June Dairy Month continues with family fun (and food) this weekend.
Dairy Breakfasts to be held in western Wisconsin this weekend