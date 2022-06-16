Hello Wisconsin celebrates June Dairy Month with Culver’s

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s no secret, Wisconsinites love their dairy—ice cream, custard, cheese curds—you name it.

The entire month of June is designated to celebrating and bringing awareness to the dairy industry, and one Wisconsin-native restaurant chain has deep roots in the Dairy State: Culver’s.

It’s dairy month at Culver’s year-round, but in June, Culver’s shines an extra spotlight on the farmers state-wide who supply their restaurants with around-the-clock fresh dairy products.

“We love to celebrate June Dairy Month, it means so much to us, to all Culver’s, and especially [to] my husband and I, with him being in the farming business for many many years growing up, having that dairy in the restaurant means a lot to him,” says Kristin Arneson, owner-operator at the Folsom St. Culver’s in Eau Claire.

Arneson joins Hello Wisconsin Thursday to share what celebrating June Dairy Month means to her.

The exclusive provider of Culver’s cheese curds, is La Grander Hillside Dairy located in Stanley, WI. To learn more about the farm, see here.

