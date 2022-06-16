Advertisement

Man arrested after biting, injuring officer with ‘large rock,’ authorities say

Alvaro Pertuz III, 22, pleaded to aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, according to...
Alvaro Pertuz III, 22, pleaded to aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, according to Leavenworth County officials.(Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A Kansas man will be sentenced this summer after he was arrested for injuring an officer during a struggle last year.

Alvaro Pertuz III, 22, pleaded to aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, according to a Leavenworth County prosecutor.

Authorities said Pertuz hit the officer in the head with a “large rock” and bit him during an incident in August 2021.

KCTV reports the officer saw Pertuz at a Home Depot in Leavenworth and recognized him as a person of interest. The officer said he asked Pertuz to stop, but the 22-year-old took off.

Police said Pertuz then picked up the rock as the officer was chasing him and threw it, hitting the officer in the head. The officer suffered a large laceration on their forehead.

Ultimately, Pertuz was taken into custody but not before the 22-year-old bit the officer during the struggle.

“There is not enough respect we can give for the risk officers put themselves in every day doing their job,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Pertuz’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 
Authorities say multiple people have been killed in a fiery head-on crash involving two...
2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway; fatalities reported
In a letter, the suspect’s grandmother asks the judge to move the case to juvenile court. The...
Homicide suspect’s grandma asks for leniency
Carl Junior Isaacs Jr
Rock Co. body found in 1995 identified as Delavan man

Latest News

President Joe Biden
Biden says new shipping costs law may help tame inflation
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to...
1/6 panel: Plan for Pence to reject electors ‘nuts,’ ‘crazy’
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Floodwaters from Yellowstone surge through eastern Montana
There is no relief in sight for millions of Americans currently under extreme weather warnings.
Extreme weather grips parts of US