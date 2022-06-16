Advertisement

Mauston mayor declares emergency after tornado, storms

Mauston hospital
Mauston hospital(Todd Mazzoni)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mauston Mayor Dennis Nielsen issued a disaster declaration late Wednesday night following a day of storms that left a slew of damage in its wake. In the statement, Nielsen noted that the city will also be requesting assistance from the county and state governments.

The city is continuing to assess the tornado, wind, and storm damage caused as the system slashed through southwestern Wisconsin. Juneau County Emergency Management did confirm that no one in that area was hurt.

Mile Bluff Medical Center suffered minor damage and some cars in the parking lot had windows blown out. Trees in the area also appeared to be cracked. The hospital told NBC15 News that staff and patients inside sheltered safely and there are no reports of any injuries. Power crews expected to work through the night to get full power restored.

Mauston community comes together after storms

At Roman Castle Italian Grill & Bar’s restaurant, the building’s roof was ripped off during the storm. Elsewhere, trees were knocked down and bleachers from the Juneau Co. Fairgrounds were carried across the street.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 
Authorities say multiple people have been killed in a fiery head-on crash involving two...
2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway; fatalities reported
In a letter, the suspect’s grandmother asks the judge to move the case to juvenile court. The...
Homicide suspect’s grandma asks for leniency
Carl Junior Isaacs Jr
Rock Co. body found in 1995 identified as Delavan man

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather
SkyWarn 13 Forecast
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County
Damage from a tornado near Sparta, Wis. on May 19, 2022.
NWS confirms tornado near Sparta May 19, the 6th in Wisconsin this year
Thursday Morning Video Forecast Update
sw
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Noon (4/27/22)