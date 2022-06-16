Advertisement

Monroe County storm damage(WEAU)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Storm damage reports are coming in from Monroe County following Wednesday afternoon’s severe weather.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported a tornado came through the area from Hwy 131 and County Hwy A (south of Tomah) and traveled northeast past Wyeville to the Juneau County line.

The sheriff’s office reports lots of downed trees and power lines, damage to homes and impassable roads. According to the sheriff’s office, the worst damage is around Hwy 131 near the Wyeville and Oakdale areas.

You’re asked to avoid the area while cleanup is underway. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says no major injuries have been reported so far.

