Advertisement

Office of School Safety training 12 Critical Incident Response Teams

The Wis. DOJ in a media release says CIRTs are “designed to provide all Wisconsin K-12 public,...
The Wis. DOJ in a media release says CIRTs are “designed to provide all Wisconsin K-12 public, private, charter and tribal schools with access to a regionally based team to support them if a critical incident ever occurs at their school.”(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is announcing that the Office of School Safety is training 12 Critical Incident Response Teams around the state.

The Wis. DOJ in a media release says CIRTs are “designed to provide all Wisconsin K-12 public, private, charter and tribal schools with access to a regionally based team to support them if a critical incident ever occurs at their school.”

“We must take a comprehensive approach to school safety,” Attorney General, Josh Kaul, said. “By creating regional Critical Incident Response Teams for schools across Wisconsin, our Office of School Safety and the partners participating in this program will ensure that resources and support are available if a critical incident takes place at any Wisconsin school.”

According to the media release by the Wis. DOJ, “The mission of the CIRT program is to minimize the psychological impact of a school critical incident; provide resources to help stabilize the school community; work to identify individuals that may require long-term mental health services after a critical incident occurs; and offer support to school administrators and educators.”

The Wis. DOJ says full implementation of the regional CIRT program is projected for fall 2022.

You can view the full media release by the Wis. DOJ here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 
Authorities say multiple people have been killed in a fiery head-on crash involving two...
2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway; fatalities reported
In a letter, the suspect’s grandmother asks the judge to move the case to juvenile court. The...
Homicide suspect’s grandma asks for leniency
Carl Junior Isaacs Jr
Rock Co. body found in 1995 identified as Delavan man

Latest News

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, which happened Tuesday.
Sheriff: Sparta man injured after mishandling gun and shooting himself
UWEC volleyball
Blugolds athletics finish 16th in LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup
Basketball Camp
UWEC Women's Basketball Camp (6/16/22)
"As a kid I always looked up to the Blugolds and I came to these camps and I thought they were...
Former campers now playing for UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team