Office of School Safety training 12 Critical Incident Response Teams

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is announcing that the Office of School Safety is training 12 Critical Incident Response Teams around the state.

The Wis. DOJ in a media release says CIRTs are “designed to provide all Wisconsin K-12 public, private, charter and tribal schools with access to a regionally based team to support them if a critical incident ever occurs at their school.”

“We must take a comprehensive approach to school safety,” Attorney General, Josh Kaul, said. “By creating regional Critical Incident Response Teams for schools across Wisconsin, our Office of School Safety and the partners participating in this program will ensure that resources and support are available if a critical incident takes place at any Wisconsin school.”

According to the media release by the Wis. DOJ, “The mission of the CIRT program is to minimize the psychological impact of a school critical incident; provide resources to help stabilize the school community; work to identify individuals that may require long-term mental health services after a critical incident occurs; and offer support to school administrators and educators.”

The Wis. DOJ says full implementation of the regional CIRT program is projected for fall 2022.

You can view the full media release by the Wis. DOJ here.

