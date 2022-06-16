Regis wins WIAA State Baseball Championship

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WEAU) - Regis and Bangor not familiar opponents coming into the championship game, but they surely had one thing in common, one huge inning, and their state semifinal games earned their spot in the championship. That means both teams would have to stay on their toes throughout the title game.

Bangor got right to it, taking the lead at the top of the first. Regis kept responding, then finally took the lead in the bottom of the third and never let up. No big inning needed here, but the Ramblers pocket one anyways, plating five runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 9 to 3 lead and two innings later a state title with a 12 to 3 final. ZANDER ROCKOW :40-45

“We were getting pretty anxious,” says Zander Rockow. “We knew we weren’t going to let them nine runs. So we’re just all kind of waiting and anxious and sad and we just exploded. Not really that it hasn’t hit me a little bit in shock. I’m sure it’s going to hit me soon to be a fun bus ride back home.”

“We’ve been like the team to beat all year,” says Alex Leis. “We’ve had target on our backs, but we came through and did it. It just feels amazing.”

“We’re not like guys who are nervous, we’re fairly laid back,” says Mason Kostka. “Just in another ball game, you know. But the big reward at the end of it.”

“It’s such a special moment be able to share with guys that, you know, you go to practice with every day,” says Head Coach Andy Niese.

“You spend two or 3 hours a day with them. There’s times when maybe it’s not perfect. You get upset at one another, you support one another. And just in that moment, that last out is made, I mean, all of it feels worth it. And forever, I kept saying that, we were going to be remembered as champs.

