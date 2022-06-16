Sheriff: Sparta man injured after mishandling gun and shooting himself

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta man is seriously hurt after inadvertently shooting himself, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said that on Tuesday, the man was mishandling his gun when it went off, resulting in a gunshot wound to his mouth.

Investigators said that alcohol and unsafe handling of the firearm were likely factors in the shooting. The man was taken to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse with his injuries. A witness to the shooting was arrested for warrants unrelated to the shooting. The shooting is under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office credits the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Sparta Ambulance and Gundersen Air with assistance in the shooting incident.

