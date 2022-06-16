Advertisement

Sheriff: Sparta man injured after mishandling gun and shooting himself

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, which happened Tuesday.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, which happened Tuesday.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, which happened Tuesday.(WAVE 3 News)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta man is seriously hurt after inadvertently shooting himself, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said that on Tuesday, the man was mishandling his gun when it went off, resulting in a gunshot wound to his mouth.

Investigators said that alcohol and unsafe handling of the firearm were likely factors in the shooting. The man was taken to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse with his injuries. A witness to the shooting was arrested for warrants unrelated to the shooting. The shooting is under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office credits the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Sparta Ambulance and Gundersen Air with assistance in the shooting incident.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 
Authorities say multiple people have been killed in a fiery head-on crash involving two...
2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway; fatalities reported
In a letter, the suspect’s grandmother asks the judge to move the case to juvenile court. The...
Homicide suspect’s grandma asks for leniency
Carl Junior Isaacs Jr
Rock Co. body found in 1995 identified as Delavan man

Latest News

The Wis. DOJ in a media release says CIRTs are “designed to provide all Wisconsin K-12 public,...
Office of School Safety training 12 Critical Incident Response Teams
UWEC volleyball
Blugolds athletics finish 16th in LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup
Basketball Camp
UWEC Women's Basketball Camp (6/16/22)
"As a kid I always looked up to the Blugolds and I came to these camps and I thought they were...
Former campers now playing for UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team