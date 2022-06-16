Advertisement

Tips on how to deal with frustration and anger from COVID

Individuals continue to struggle with mental health issues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is offering tips for people to cope with lingering feelings of frustration, anger and anxiety from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over two years ago, Wisconsin DHS reported their first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Feb. 2020. Today, individuals are still living with the virus and adjust to the consequences of the pandemic.

“It’s easy to focus on what we have lost or what we don’t have, but the problem is that won’t lead us to solutions,” Dr. Linda Hubbard, Psychotherapist at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, said. “So with our anger, grief and anxiety, yeah, these are all normal and we need to validate those, but we don’t want to stay there so that bitterness sets in and can eat us alive.”

Dr. Hubbard said healthy coping mechanism can include physical activities, like pushups, jumping jacks, dancing or going for a walk.

Additional information about COVID can be found on the Mayo Clinic Health Systems website.

