USPS closed Monday, June 20 to observe Juneteenth

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WEAU) -USPS is set to observe the Juneteenth federal holiday.

United State Postal Service has announced post offices will be closed Monday, June 20 to observe Juneteenth.

According to a media release by USPS, the holiday is this Sunday, June 19, so it’ll officially be observed the next day. USPS says there will also be no mail delivery or P.O. box service.

Regular service is scheduled to resume Tuesday, June 21.

The nation’s newest federal holiday, Juneteenth, commemorates the end of slavery. Many companies and business across the Nation recognize the holiday.

