WAGNER TAILS: Ellie and Sam

CLARK AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A dog described as “happy to kiss your face off” is ready to find her new family. Ellie was surrendered to the Clark County Humane Society from a local farm.

She’s believed to be an Australian cattle dog or heeler mix. Ellie is two years old and can be a little shy when first meeting people. Once she comes out of her shell, though, it’s hard for her to control her affections.

Staff at CCHS says she seems to do well with other dogs, and she loves treats. After four months at the shelter, Ellie is ready to spread her paws in her new home. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

--

A lab is looking for a new family to share life with. Sam is available for adoption at Bob’s House for Dogs. He’s described as a sweet, funny and affectionate lab who does great with other dogs.

This 12-year-old loves playing fetch and then cooling off in the swimming pool. Sam also has a trick he likes to show off, fitting multiple toys in his mouth at once. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

