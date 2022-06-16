Wis. DOT, Barron County officials celebrate early completion of County T bridge project

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The early completion of a bridge project in Barron County is cause for celebration.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary, Craig Thompson, joined Barron County officials in celebrating the completion of the County T bridge project.

According to a media release by the Wis. DOT, the bridge is located north of U.S. Highway 8 near the City of Barron. Wis. DOT says the bridge over the Vermillion River was built in 1965 and was reaching the end of its service life.

The Wis. DOT says reconstruction of the County T bridge began early April of this year. Crews replaced the structure with a new bridge.

“We’re happy to help municipalities and counties across the state secure funding for investments in their infrastructure,” Wis. DOT Secretary, Craig Thompson, said. “The Barron County T bridge project exemplifies partnerships at all levels to streamline processes and make sustainable improvements to important local roads and bridges.”

“The County T bridge project displayed the power of cooperation and collaboration between Barron County and Wisconsin DOT,” Barron County Highway Commissioner, Mark Servi, said. “We recognized the need to make timely repairs and we’re grateful WisDOT was able to answer our call. Over the past eight months, we accelerated approvals, design plans and construction to provide a safe crossing for vehicles.”

You can view the full media release by the Wis. DOT here.

