2 men arrested after standoff in Rusk County

Both men had active warrants for their arrest.
Jacob Shimko (left) and Shane Shimko (right) were taken into custody Thursday, June 16, 2022 after a standoff with law enforcement in Rusk County, Wisconsin.(Rusk County Jail)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOWN OF ATLANTA (RUSK COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are in custody after an hours-long standoff Thursday, according to Rusk County officials.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 36-year-old Jacob Shimko of Ladysmith and 34-year-old Shane Shimko of Weyerhaeuser were taken into custody on June 16

The Sheriff’s Office said it received information about two men who each had felony warrants were in Rusk County. The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team went to a home on Norwegian Road, near Christie Mountain in rural Rusk County, where after the standoff both men were taken into custody.

Shane Shimko, whose last listed address in online court records was a residence on Norwegian Road, was arrested for an active child support warrant and an active Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant. Shane was released from prison in January and is on extended supervision through July of 2023 after being sentenced for burglary, theft and possession of a firearm by a felon in Rusk County in 2021 to 18 months in prison, and three years of probation.

Jacob Shimko was arrested for warrants in Rusk and Chippewa counties and is being recommended for drug and resisting arrest charges in Rusk County. Jacob is facing several charges, including resisting arrest and possession of drugs, in Chippewa and Rusk counties, according to online court records. Jacob is scheduled to appear on June 20 in the Rusk County Courthouse for his return on warrant. A bench warrant was also issued in Chippewa County in May after Jacob failed to appear in court for a hearing, according to online court records. Jacob was released from prison in 2021 into extended supervision through July of 2025, according to the Department of Corrections.

