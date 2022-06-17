Advertisement

2nd arrest made in Oklahoma festival shooting that killed 1

The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday, May 29, 2022.(Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police arrested a second person in a shooting at an Oklahoma festival last month in which one person was killed and eight others were wounded.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Kendall Alexander on Friday at his home in Muskogee, about 125 miles east of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

He is jailed without bond on one count of first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Alexander is the second person detained in the Memorial Day weekend shooting in Taft, where about 1,500 people were attending an outdoor festival.

Days after the shooting, Skyler Buckner surrendered to police and is currently in custody. Arrest warrants were also issued for two other people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Death Investigation
Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in ditch in rural Eau Claire County Thursday
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 
Officials identified the victim as Logan J. Gueths, 30.
Runner’s body laid on side of road for an entire day after hit-and-run, deputies say
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County

Latest News

FILE - Travelers move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver...
Canceled flights rise across US as summer travel heats up
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 6/17/2022 @ Noon
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 6/17/2022 @ Noon
julia
Farmer Appreciation Dinner - Julia Nunes Interview
FILE - Otero County, N.M., Commissioner Couy Griffin stands outside the federal court after...
New Mexico election crisis intensifies as deadline looms