Advertisement

3-month-old dies after being left in hot car for several hours in Pennsylvania, police say

Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.(WPXI via CNN Newsource)
By WPXI staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (WPXI) – A 3-month-old boy died in Pennsylvania after being left inside a hot car.

Police said they believe the infant was in the parent’s vehicle for several hours.

Officers with the Alleghany County Police Department were called to a home early Thursday evening, where they found the child, who was unresponsive.

Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Eau Claire Death Investigation
Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in ditch in rural Eau Claire County Thursday
A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 
Officials identified the victim as Logan J. Gueths, 30.
Runner’s body laid on side of road for an entire day after hit-and-run, deputies say
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County

Latest News

Friday’s ruling comes amid expectations that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark...
Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution
FILE - A aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Yellowstone Park gateway towns fret about tourism future
Eau Claire Death Investigation
Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in ditch in rural Eau Claire County Thursday
Vince McMahon is stepping down as the WWE's CEO and Chairman during an investigation by the...
Investigation at WWE upends leadership; McMahon steps aside