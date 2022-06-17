4-H students gather at fairgrounds for Area Animal Science Days

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 4-H students from across the Badger State gathered at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Friday for Area Animal Science Days.

Instead of exhibiting their animals they got to be the judges. Organizers chose dairy cattle, pigs, beef, sheep and goats representative of market species and breeding stock.

Chippewa County 4-H Program Educator, Heidi Benson, says judging will help them become better 4-H students.

“That helps the young person become a better exhibitor and a better ‘4-H-er’ because now they’re learning those applications of what they’ve learned with their own species and how they apply it to other species,” Benson said.

The animals being exhibited Friday came from area farms as well as from some of the 4-H students who are also judging.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.