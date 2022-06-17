Advertisement

4-H students gather at fairgrounds for Area Animal Science Days

Organizers chose dairy cattle, pigs, beef, sheep and goats representative of market species and...
Organizers chose dairy cattle, pigs, beef, sheep and goats representative of market species and breeding stock.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 4-H students from across the Badger State gathered at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Friday for Area Animal Science Days.

Instead of exhibiting their animals they got to be the judges. Organizers chose dairy cattle, pigs, beef, sheep and goats representative of market species and breeding stock.

Chippewa County 4-H Program Educator, Heidi Benson, says judging will help them become better 4-H students.

“That helps the young person become a better exhibitor and a better ‘4-H-er’ because now they’re learning those applications of what they’ve learned with their own species and how they apply it to other species,” Benson said.

The animals being exhibited Friday came from area farms as well as from some of the 4-H students who are also judging.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Death Investigation
Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in ditch in rural Eau Claire County Thursday
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 
Officials identified the victim as Logan J. Gueths, 30.
Runner’s body laid on side of road for an entire day after hit-and-run, deputies say
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County

Latest News

Court documents show 45-year-old Krystal Stanton of Fall Creek is facing a charge of...
Woman accused of contractor theft in Eau Claire County
Juneteenth flag to fly above Wisconsin State Capitol for third year
Jacob Shimko (left) and Shane Shimko (right) were taken into custody Thursday, June 16, 2022...
2 men arrested after standoff in Rusk County
According to a media release by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on June 16 around 4:45...
No one hurt after train vs. vehicle crash in La Crosse County