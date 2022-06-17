46th annual FATFAR event on Sunday

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - This year marks the 46th annual FATFAR event this Sunday, where people spend the day floating down the river.

FATFAR stands for Frenchtown Annual Tube Float and Regalia and is considered the largest one-day tubing event in the world. In the past, several thousand people have attended.

Loopy’s Saloon and Grill is one of a few tavern bars on the water holding parties around the event and providing shuttles for people who need them.

“So, the biggest thing is I want to make sure everyone is safe, first of all, so be safe out there,” William ‘Loopy’ Kleich, said. “Keep the drinking to a minimum until you get to where you’re back on land and I want to make sure we keep that river clean. So, come get a trash bag from us with onion sacks, put the trash in there, drop it off on our shore and we’ll make sure it gets in a dumpster for you.”

Loopy also said free shuttles will be given all day for people within a 15 mile radius so they can have a safe ride home.

More information about the event can be found on Loopy’s Saloon and Grill’s website.

