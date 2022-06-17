Advertisement

Adaptive water skiing event returns to La Crosse

By Alex Loroff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday was a perfect day to get out on the water, which is exactly what a pair of organizations helped people with disabilities do in an exciting way.

For the 8th consecutive year, adults and children with physical or cognitive challenges rode some waves through adaptive water skiing sessions.

The River City Water Ski Show Team partnered with the North American Squirrel Association to help disabled people safely ski using specialized equipment.

“It’s an opportunity for physically challenged folks to come out, enjoy the sunshine, and really participate in an action sport that they may not have a shot at every day,” volunteer Rich Rice said.

Rice says he and other volunteers have been working to improve the event over the last few years, especially as the number of participants has continued to grow.

“Our equipment’s gotten better, our ability and expertise has gotten a little better on this, and so we’ve seen some of our repeat skiers actually now skiing unassisted,” Rice explained. “We have people of all ages and backgrounds coming in too, we’ve seen a little change there, we’ve just exposed it to more people.”

In addition to new attendees, the event also sees past skiers like Colin McCaffrey return for another round.

Friday marked the second year in a row that McCaffrey skied the waters of La Crosse, which is an experience he’s thankful for.

“It’s just fun to ski because it’s very fun to have people around to help one another,” McCaffrey expressed.

Rice wants to keep the event going for years to come, and would like to see the skiers help it grow.

“I hope they come back next time, I hope they go on to let other people know about us, and to just spread the word that you can certainly get out there and have a blast,” Rice said.

Another adaptive water skiing event will be held at La Crosse’s Airport Beach on Aug. 11, and is free to all participants.

Registration information can be found here.

