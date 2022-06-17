Advertisement

Chippewa County Farmer Appreciation Dinner

By Judy Clark
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce is holding the annual Farmer Appreciation Dinner at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds on Wednesday, June 22.

There is a grilled chicken dinner with kid’s activities provided by the Chippewa Falls High School FFA, and live music.

Dinner will be served from 4 – 8 pm, while supplies last.

Tickets are $7.

You can purchase tickets at the Chippewa Chamber for your family and friends, or purchase tickets and the chamber will donate them to local farmers, so they don’t have to pay for their meal.

Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce

