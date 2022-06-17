ECFD responds to structure fire at residential group home, no one hurt

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported hurt after a structure fire in Eau Claire Thursday evening.

According to a media release by the Eau Claire Fire Department, on June 16 around 10:00 p.m. the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to 104 Illinois Street for a report of a structure fire.

Crews arrived and found “light smoke conditions” on the second floor of a residential group home. ECFD says evacuation had taken place and staff reported a fire in the bathroom.

According to the media release by the ECFD, prior to the fire department’s arrival staff used a fire extinguisher to limit extension and contain the damage. Fire crews confirmed the fire did not extend past the second floor bathroom and called the fire under control in around 20 minutes of being on scene. ECFD fire inspector is leading investigation of the fire.

ECFD says 17 personnel responded. No injuries were reported from the fire. Damage from the fire is estimated at $10,000.

Assisting the Eau Claire Fire Department were the Eau Claire Police Department and the Eau Claire Communications Center.

