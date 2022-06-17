New program seeks to fill health care worker shortage

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Like many industries and occupational fields, health care is experiencing a worker shortage, but a new program is looking to help fill that need.

The Healthcare Workforce Training Institute was launched two weeks ago. Its goal is to offer flexible classes to help more people get the right training to join the healthcare workforce. It’s also helping those already in the industry acquire more skills.

“The beauty of the Healthcare Workforce Training Institute is that it’s set up to help health care workers from the get-go to all the way through a career path,” Paula Gibson, Director of the Healthcare Workforce Training Institute, said. “Even if they’re making choices and changes in that career path, we want to provide different trainings, curriculums, presentations that are going to help them be successful and feel supported.”

The program has five different locations in western Wisconsin, including Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Rice Lake, Bloomer and Osseo, and is already enrolling for future classes, with the next round of classes offered beginning Monday. For more information, you can visit the program’s website.

Welcome! Please listen in as we officially announce the grand opening of the Healthcare Workforce Training Institute! Posted by Healthcare Workforce Training Institute on Thursday, June 16, 2022

