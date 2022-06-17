Advertisement

New UW Health clinic to offer ambulatory care alongside primary and urgent care

(UW Health)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To help bring more aid to the 700,000 patients throughout Wisconsin, UW Health will soon begin construction on their new University Row Clinic.

This new clinic will offer ambulatory care on Madison’s West Side and will be located next to the UW Health Digestive Health Center. It will also offer primary and urgent care to patients throughout the area.

The University Row Clinic is scheduled to open in 2024, pending City approval, and is a part of UW Health’s long term plans to meet the growing needs and expectations of patients in the region and the state.

These plans also include:

  • Building UW Health Eastpark Medical Center, which will serve as a hub for specialty care like adult cancer treatment and women’s complex care.
  • Reimagining UW Health 20 S. Park Clinic as a central Madison hub for specialty care. In the short term, the facility will be undergoing some necessary repairs.
  • Closing and selling UW Health West Towne Clinic following University Row Clinic’s opening.

University Row Clinic will be designed and built as a LEED-certified green building with help from the U.S. Green Building Council. UW Health hopes to embrace sustainable design principles to help ease storm water run-off, have pesticide and herbicide free landscapes, have lower energy costs and use renewable energy sources for power.

Though the clinic is slated for primary and urgent care, it will also temporarily house specialty care services offered at UW Health West Towne Clinic and 20 S. Park Clinic until the new 20 S. Park specialty care hub is finished.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Death Investigation
Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in ditch in rural Eau Claire County Thursday
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 
Officials identified the victim as Logan J. Gueths, 30.
Runner’s body laid on side of road for an entire day after hit-and-run, deputies say
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Forecast 6/17/2022 @ Noon
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 6/17/2022 @ Noon
julia
Farmer Appreciation Dinner - Julia Nunes Interview
According to a media release by the Eau Claire Fire Department, on June 16 around 10:00 p.m....
ECFD responds to structure fire at residential group home, no one hurt
A tornado that occurred near Wyeville, Wis. on June 15, 2022 as seen from Highway 21 and County...
NWS confirms 6 tornadoes in Wisconsin June 15