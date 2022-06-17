No one hurt after train vs. vehicle crash in La Crosse County

TOWNSHIP OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is reported hurt after a train vs. vehicle crash in La Crosse County Thursday afternoon.

According to a media release by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on June 16 around 4:45 p.m. the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a car hauler had become disabled on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks at W8666 County Road Z in the Township of Onalaska.

The La Crosse County Sherriff’s Office says prior to all railway traffic coming to a stop, the disabled car hauler was hit by a passing train, causing “significant property damage.”

No injuries were reported from the crash.

Assisting the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office were the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Police and Del’s Towing.

