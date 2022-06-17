Advertisement

No one hurt after train vs. vehicle crash in La Crosse County

According to a media release by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on June 16 around 4:45...
According to a media release by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on June 16 around 4:45 p.m. the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a car hauler had become disabled on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks at W8666 County Road Z in the Township of Onalaska.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is reported hurt after a train vs. vehicle crash in La Crosse County Thursday afternoon.

According to a media release by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on June 16 around 4:45 p.m. the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a car hauler had become disabled on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks at W8666 County Road Z in the Township of Onalaska.

The La Crosse County Sherriff’s Office says prior to all railway traffic coming to a stop, the disabled car hauler was hit by a passing train, causing “significant property damage.”

No injuries were reported from the crash.

Assisting the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office were the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Police and Del’s Towing.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Death Investigation
Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in ditch in rural Eau Claire County Thursday
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 
Officials identified the victim as Logan J. Gueths, 30.
Runner’s body laid on side of road for an entire day after hit-and-run, deputies say
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Forecast 6/17/2022 @ Noon
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 6/17/2022 @ Noon
julia
Farmer Appreciation Dinner - Julia Nunes Interview
According to a media release by the Eau Claire Fire Department, on June 16 around 10:00 p.m....
ECFD responds to structure fire at residential group home, no one hurt
A tornado that occurred near Wyeville, Wis. on June 15, 2022 as seen from Highway 21 and County...
NWS confirms 6 tornadoes in Wisconsin June 15