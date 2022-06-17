Northwoods Blues Festival underway in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Northwoods Blues Festival kicked off its two-day event at Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls.

The line-up includes the Bob’s of Blues and Mike Zito and Friends Blues Jam. The Northwoods Blues Festival has been entertaining music fans since 2012.

Bands started playing at 3:30 p.m. on Friday and are scheduled to go into Friday night. Saturday’s performances are scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m., and gates are scheduled to open at noon.

More information about the festival is available on their website including performer scheduling as well as shuttle scheduling. People are also able to purchase tickets on the website under the tickets tab.

