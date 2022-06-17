Advertisement

Public Painting Project makes progress on mural

The Public Painting Project mural workshop on their third day of painting.(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Public Painting Project is making progress on their mural at First Avenue Mini Storage.

The mural is being created through a workshop where local artists are able to learn about painting murals.

This piece aims to show some of the beautiful characteristics of the area.

“It’s going to be representing nature, outdoors and people,” Workshop Participant Christine Evans said. “We did a lot of inspiration for the Chippewa, well the river and the park and a lot of outdoor music.”

The artists will continue to work on the mural Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and community members are encouraged to stop by and take a look at the progress.

More information on the Public Painting Project can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.

