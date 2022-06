EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Regis captures their first WIAA State Baseball title since 2002. The Eau Claire Express look to keep their winning streak going in a doubleheader against the Duluth Huskies. Plus, UW-Eau Claire athletics places in 16th in the Learfield Dirctor’s Cup standings.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.