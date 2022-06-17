Advertisement

UW Board of Regents approves new business major for UWEC

UW-Eau Claire approved a degree new to the UW system.
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire announced it has a new major, a Bachelor of Business Administration in business communication, for the 2023 fall semester.

This is the first major of its kind at the UW System.

“To have a business degree that’s a communication basis is really unique,” Dr. Jane Strong, UW-Eau Claire Associate Lecturer, said. “It’s unique in the UW System, no other university in Wisconsin has this offering and it’s really unique across the United States.”

Dr. Strong said an additional difference in this major is the learning practices in the degree, including internships and community-based coursework applicable to the real world.

Additional information about the new major can be found on UW-Eau Claire’s website.

