Woman accused of contractor theft in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is accused of contractor theft in Eau Claire County.

Court documents show 45-year-old Krystal Stanton of Fall Creek, Wis. is facing a charge of theft-business setting(>$2500-$5000).

According to a criminal complaint, Stanton had contracted with a Chippewa County resident and then never completed the work.

The criminal complaint says the resident contracted with Stanton to replace the sun porch of her home in Eau Claire County. The estimate was $3,800. On Dec. 7, 2021, a contract with Stanton was signed and Stanton was paid $1,900 upfront.

According to the criminal complaint, within one week of signing the contract, Stanton reached out and told the resident that she would not be able to start the project on Jan. 3, 2022, as indicated on the contract. The resident asked when the project could begin, and Stanton said that “other work was running behind, so she wasn’t sure.” The resident said the last contact they had with Stanton was on Feb. 3, 2022, in which Stanton said, “it would be a few weeks before she could respond to start/complete the work.”

The resident since found out Stanton had filed for bankruptcy on Feb. 3, 2022, despite telling the resident that same day that she would be able to complete the work.

In an interview with a deputy, Stanton didn’t go into much detail but did said due to “health and personal issues” she filed for bankruptcy because she “had no other choice.”

According to the criminal complaint, Stanton said that when she filed for bankruptcy her attorney told her that she would be sending out letters in the mail to all customers who paid their deposit and were still waiting for the work to be completed. Stanton said according to her attorney, the letter would inform customers of the bankruptcy filing among other information. The resident reported not receiving the letter in the mail.

The criminal complaint notes there were additional victims of Stanton’s accused theft.

An initial court appearance is scheduled for June 30, 2022.

