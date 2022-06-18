Advertisement

1 dead, 1 hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Dunn County

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead, and another is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Dunn County Saturday.

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on June 18 at around 12:42 a.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 94 eastbound, near milepost 32 in Dunn County near Knapp.

The media release by the Wis. DOT says both lanes of I-94 eastbound were closed for around four hours.

According to the media release by the Wis. DOT, an eastbound passenger vehicle hit a deer and stopped on the right shoulder of I-94. The vehicle then traveled in reverse into the left lane where it was hit by an eastbound commercial vehicle.

A 57-year-old man in the passenger vehicle died due to injuries suffered. A second person in that vehicle, a 55-year-old man, suffered “minor injury” and was taken to a local hospital.

A 52-year-old woman in the commercial vehicle was not reported injured. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.

Assisting with the crash included Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Dunn County Medical Examiner, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, and Menomonie Fire & Rescue.

