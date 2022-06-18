1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF FOREST, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Vernon County Friday afternoon.

According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on June 17 at 4:02 p.m., authorities received a report of a single-motorcycle crash on State Highway 33 west of Vet Road in the Town of Forest.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release 74-year-old Judith Scholz of Milwaukee was driving her motorcycle as a part of a large group ride. Scholz was the last motorcycle in the group and failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The motorcycle left the roadway and traveled “several hundred feet” before hitting a culvert, causing it to go airborne. The motorcycle “flipped end for end”, causing Scholz to be ejected.

Scholz was treated and taken by Hillsboro Ambulance Service to Gundersen St. Joseph’s in Hillsboro with “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were the Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Ambulance Service, and Peterson Towing.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.