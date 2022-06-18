Advertisement

1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Vernon County

According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on June 17 at 4:02 p.m.,...
According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on June 17 at 4:02 p.m., authorities received a report of a single-motorcycle crash on State Highway 33 west of Vet Road in the Town of Forest.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF FOREST, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Vernon County Friday afternoon.

According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on June 17 at 4:02 p.m., authorities received a report of a single-motorcycle crash on State Highway 33 west of Vet Road in the Town of Forest.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release 74-year-old Judith Scholz of Milwaukee was driving her motorcycle as a part of a large group ride. Scholz was the last motorcycle in the group and failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The motorcycle left the roadway and traveled “several hundred feet” before hitting a culvert, causing it to go airborne. The motorcycle “flipped end for end”, causing Scholz to be ejected.

Scholz was treated and taken by Hillsboro Ambulance Service to Gundersen St. Joseph’s in Hillsboro with “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were the Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Ambulance Service, and Peterson Towing.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Death Investigation
Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in ditch in rural Eau Claire County Thursday
Court documents show 45-year-old Krystal Stanton of Fall Creek is facing a charge of...
Woman accused of contractor theft in Eau Claire County
Jacob Shimko (left) and Shane Shimko (right) were taken into custody Thursday, June 16, 2022...
2 men arrested after standoff in Rusk County
A tornado that occurred near Wyeville, Wis. on June 15, 2022 as seen from Highway 21 and County...
NWS confirms 6 tornadoes in Wisconsin June 15
According to a media release by the Eau Claire Fire Department, on June 16 around 10:00 p.m....
ECFD responds to structure fire at residential group home, no one hurt

Latest News

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State...
1 dead, 1 hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Dunn County
Wisconsin DOJ issued a missing endangered person alert for Mark Short.
Endangered missing persons alert for Ozaukee County man
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN