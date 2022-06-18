Bloomer baseball field gets upgrades, in part thanks to Minnesota Twins

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thanks to substantial fundraising efforts, and a matching grant from the Minnesota Twins, Bloomer baseball will soon break ground on an updated field.

With the Blackhawks baseball organization already spreading play of all ages across the Bloomer area, board members knew there was a pressing need for a centralized space.

“We really just needed more and we wanted something that could kind of be our own,” said Tyler Mickelson.

Tyler Mickelson serves on the Bloomer baseball board, and knows while the location of the field at the high school is prime, the field is far below traditional baseball standards.

“We need to replace fencing,” he said. “We need to redo the playing surface. We need dugouts, we need a lot out here.”

To get funds for upgrades, the board held fundraisers and applied for a matching grant from the Minnesota Twins’ “Fields for Kids” community fund program. The executive director of the community fund Kristin Rortvedt says Bloomer fit the bill perfectly.

“The field that was close to the school just was needing a little love and attention, and so it was really fun to kind of dive in,” she said. “We also know that for smaller communities, a grant that we can provide, I mean, it’s game changing for them literally. We want to keep baseball and softball alive in those communities.”

While the Twins Community Fund looks to assist projects financially, Rortvedt says it’s never about taking the lead on an initiative.

“Bloomer is just the perfect example of when a community has a really specific need and they reach out and say, ‘You can help us in this way,’ and we want to lean into those community relationships and make sure that they’re leading the charge,” she said.

Since the Twins’ grant required community matching, Mickelson credits the Bloomer community for stepping up to support the cause.

“It’s a matching grant for $15,000, and we were thrilled,” he said. “We the community has done an amazing job donating to the fundraisers that we’ve had so that we had the funds to match it.”

The plan is to break ground on the field refinement in mid-July, with hopes to have the first pitches thrown by the JV season in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.