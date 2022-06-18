Advertisement

DOJ: Missing Waupaca Co. man found dead

Authorities are trying to locate Brandon Colligan, 26, who was last seen Friday, June 10, at about 9:45 a.m.((Waupaca County Sheriff's Office))
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice canceled a Missing Endangered Person Alert for a Waupaca County man Friday after officials stated that he was found dead.

An updated alert released Friday evening around 8:55 p.m. indicated that Brandon Colligan, 26, had been found deceased.

No other information regarding his death or where he was located was indicated.

The DOJ initially sent out the missing persons alert for Colligan on June 11.

He was last seen Friday, June 10, at about 9:45 a.m. Authorities said he met with a friend in Stevens Point for coffee. He left the coffee shop to get an unknown item and never returned.

Colligan’s vehicle was found at about 9:30 p.m. last Friday in the Royalton area. His phone and wallet were inside the vehicle.

