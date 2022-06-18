Endangered missing persons alert for Ozaukee County man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for an Ozaukee County man.

Mark Robert Short has diabetes, and the DOJ says he does not have insulin with him.

Short was last seen Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office got a call from Belgium Gardens Assisted Living that Short had left in his own car.

Wisconsin DOJ issued a missing person alert for Mark Short, who was driving a 2007 Honda Civic. (Wisconsin Department of Justice)

He went to an address in the 3300 Block of State Highway 33, but wasn’t seen after he left sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Short’s car is a 2007 Silver Honda Civic with Wisconsin Disabled Registration, 6424D.

Mark is described as a 5-foot-6 white male, weighing about 300 pounds. He was wearing glasses, a navy blue t-shirt, tan khaki shorts and black/blue high top sneakers.

Anyone with information or that sees Short is asked to contact local law enforcement.

