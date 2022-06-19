Celebrate the musician inside you with Make Music Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison is about to transform into one of the biggest music stages yet.

Sixteen Wisconsin cities - including Madison are presenting more than 500 free outdoor musical events on June 21 for Make Music Day. This festival is a celebration on the summer solstice that brings people together to make music of all kinds and styles.

This year, cities all across Wisconsin are joining this festival, including Appleton, Barron, Green Bay, Kenosha, La Crosse, Land O’Lakes, Madison, Marshfield, Middleton, Milwaukee, Platteville, River Valley, Sheboygan, Sun Prairie, Superior, and Waunakee.

Make Music Day celebrates the musician in everyone, regardless of skill level, age, or background. It’s a free event open to everyone to make, enjoy, perform, teach, and learn making music on the longest day of the year.

In Madison, Make Music Day will take place across 150 venues. Music will be everywhere throughout the city, and will even feature an interactive performance using Makey Makey circuit boards to help get audiences involved in making music.

Performances can be scheduled throughout the day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. They will be scattered from sidewalks to parks to community centers throughout Madison.

For more information about Madison’s festivities, check out https://www.makemusicmadison.org/. To find out details for other cities, visit https://www.makemusicday.org/.

