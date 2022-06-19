Advertisement

One person hurt in crash near Hillsboro Saturday

The crash happened on Highway 33/82 about a mile west of Hillsboro.
The crash happened on Highway 33/82 about a mile west of Hillsboro.
The crash happened on Highway 33/82 about a mile west of Hillsboro.(KSLA)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HILLSBORO (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash near Hillsboro Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 33/Highway 82 at Briskey Road about one mile west of Hillsboro at 12:43 p.m. Saturday.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 42-year-old Bryan Novacheck of rural Hillsboro was driving a truck and turned from Briskey Road onto Highway 33/Highway 82 and hit a motorcycle traveling east. The motorcycle’s operator, 22-year-old James Anderson of rural Hillsboro, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro with injuries suffered in the crash. Both vehicles had significant damage.

The Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Ambulance and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office with the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State...
1 dead, 1 hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Dunn County
Court documents show 45-year-old Krystal Stanton of Fall Creek is facing a charge of...
Woman accused of contractor theft in Eau Claire County
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Authorities are trying to locate Brandon Colligan, 26, who was last seen Friday, June 10, at...
DOJ: Missing Waupaca Co. man found dead
With the addition of the latest Rustic Road route, the trips highlight about 740 miles of...
New Rustic Road guide features 123 backroad trips throughout Wisconsin

Latest News

Celebrate the musician inside you with Make Music Day
No one hurt after house fire in Eau Claire
Juneteenth
Eau Claire Community Celebrates Juneteenth (restream)
SportScene 13 - Saturday (6/18/22)
SportScene 13 - Saturday (6/18/22)