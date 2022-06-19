One person hurt in crash near Hillsboro Saturday

TOWN OF HILLSBORO (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash near Hillsboro Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 33/Highway 82 at Briskey Road about one mile west of Hillsboro at 12:43 p.m. Saturday.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 42-year-old Bryan Novacheck of rural Hillsboro was driving a truck and turned from Briskey Road onto Highway 33/Highway 82 and hit a motorcycle traveling east. The motorcycle’s operator, 22-year-old James Anderson of rural Hillsboro, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro with injuries suffered in the crash. Both vehicles had significant damage.

The Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Ambulance and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office with the crash, which remains under investigation.

