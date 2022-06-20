8-year-old girl found after going missing in woods in Vernon County Monday

TOWN OF STERLING (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - An 8-year-old girl is back with her family after being reported missing Monday morning in Vernon County.

According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:45 a.m. Monday, the girl was reported missing from her home on County Highway N after going for a walk with her sisters and getting separated from them in the woods in the Town of Sterling near Purdy, or about eight miles west-southwest of Viroqua.

When the Sheriff’s Office received the call, the girl had been missing for about one hour. Search crews were able to quickly find the girl, who had minor injuries, and bring her back to her family. Temperatures were approaching 90 degrees at the time of the search, according to Vernon County Sheriff John Spears.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the search were the Wheatland Fire Department, Wheatland First Responders, Vernon County Emergency Management, Genoa Fire Department, Viroqua Fire Department and civilian K-9 handler Neil Funk and bloodhound Wrigley.

