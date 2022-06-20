Advertisement

Ban on poultry at live events lifted in Wisconsin

An order was issued in May banning poultry at live events to help prevent the spread of avian influenza.
An order was issued in May banning poultry at live events to help prevent the spread of avian...
An order was issued in May banning poultry at live events to help prevent the spread of avian influenza.(Preston Keres / USDA / FPAC)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A ban on poultry at live events in Wisconsin has been lifted by the state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Monday.

An order was issued in May banning poultry at live events to help prevent the spread of avian influenza (HPAI, or bird flu).

The DATCP said that even though poultry is now permitted at live events, they are encouraging people to continue to clean and disinfect containers, restrict access by visitors and wild birds, and to use separate shoes and clothes to wear around flocks.

Since March, 22 domestic flocks in 14 Wisconsin counties have been found to have the virus, and other states are continuing to find bird flu in backyard and commercial farms.

Anyone noticing signs of illness in their flocks is asked to contact the DATCP at 608-224-4872 or 800-943-0003. For more information, you can visit the DATCP website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the addition of the latest Rustic Road route, the trips highlight about 740 miles of...
New Rustic Road guide features 123 backroad trips throughout Wisconsin
No one hurt after house fire in Eau Claire
According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State...
1 dead, 1 hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Dunn County
The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Brackett Avenue and South Hastings Way in...
One person hurt in crash Sunday morning in Eau Claire
Court documents show 45-year-old Krystal Stanton of Fall Creek is facing a charge of...
Woman accused of contractor theft in Eau Claire County

Latest News

The City of Eau Claire said that rather than risking heat-related illness, passengers can enjoy...
Eau Claire Transit waives fares due to excessive heat
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Kristin Smith (6/20/22)
RCU Sculpture
A Look Inside: RCU Sculpture (6/20/22)
"The river, the chevron pattern, and all those little nuances, somebody might not notice unless...
A Look Inside: RCU Sculpture