Advertisement

Chippewa Falls Police take man into custody after chase Monday

The suspect stole a bicycle after his vehicle was stopped and fled police Monday afternoon.
A man was taken into custody after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday in...
A man was taken into custody after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday in Chippewa Falls, Wis.(Chippewa Falls Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Police arrested a suspect in a stolen vehicle case Monday afternoon following a chase.

The man, who was not identified by the Chippewa Falls Police Department in a release on Monday, fled from law enforcement in a vehicle, on a bicycle, and on foot before being taken into custody.

At 11:52 a.m., officers learned that the Lake Hallie Police Department was pursuing a man in a suspected stolen vehicle out of Clark County on Highway 53. As the driver exited Highway 53 and headed towards Chippewa Falls on West River Street, Chippewa Falls Police used spike strips to disable the vehicle. The suspect fled the vehicle at Wagner Street. During the search for the man, officers received tips about a man running through back yards and alleys matching the description of the suspect. Chippewa Falls Police posted on Facebook looking for help locating the suspect.

The man stole a bicycle at one point before being found on foot and then taken into custody. The man received medical treatment due to the excessive heat and was taken to the Chippewa County Jail for multiple offenses.

Incident Details At 1152 hours, our officers received information that the Lake Hallie Police Department was involved...

Posted by Chippewa Falls Police Department on Monday, June 20, 2022

Chippewa Falls Police said there is no danger to the public.

The stolen bicycle was returned to its owner.

Update: The subject was located and taken into custody. Thank you to all that...

Posted by Chippewa Falls Police Department on Monday, June 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the addition of the latest Rustic Road route, the trips highlight about 740 miles of...
New Rustic Road guide features 123 backroad trips throughout Wisconsin
A 46-year-old man was found dead in a ditch in the Town of Clear Creek on June 16.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Eau Claire County ditch Thursday
No one hurt after house fire in Eau Claire
The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Brackett Avenue and South Hastings Way in...
One person hurt in crash Sunday morning in Eau Claire
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people in the Town of Coon.
2 people found dead in Vernon County Sunday

Latest News

The 53-year-old man was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. with injuries from the...
Man hurt after rolling ATV in crash near Ellsworth Saturday
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept
Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Bear in Crivitz home