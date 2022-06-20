Chippewa Falls Police take man into custody after chase Monday

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Police arrested a suspect in a stolen vehicle case Monday afternoon following a chase.

The man, who was not identified by the Chippewa Falls Police Department in a release on Monday, fled from law enforcement in a vehicle, on a bicycle, and on foot before being taken into custody.

At 11:52 a.m., officers learned that the Lake Hallie Police Department was pursuing a man in a suspected stolen vehicle out of Clark County on Highway 53. As the driver exited Highway 53 and headed towards Chippewa Falls on West River Street, Chippewa Falls Police used spike strips to disable the vehicle. The suspect fled the vehicle at Wagner Street. During the search for the man, officers received tips about a man running through back yards and alleys matching the description of the suspect. Chippewa Falls Police posted on Facebook looking for help locating the suspect.

The man stole a bicycle at one point before being found on foot and then taken into custody. The man received medical treatment due to the excessive heat and was taken to the Chippewa County Jail for multiple offenses.

Incident Details At 1152 hours, our officers received information that the Lake Hallie Police Department was involved... Posted by Chippewa Falls Police Department on Monday, June 20, 2022

Chippewa Falls Police said there is no danger to the public.

The stolen bicycle was returned to its owner.

Update: The subject was located and taken into custody. Thank you to all that... Posted by Chippewa Falls Police Department on Monday, June 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.