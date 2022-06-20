CVTG presents “Matilda the Musical”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents “Matilda the Musical” June 23-26 at The Pablo Center at the Confluence.

Based on the beloved Roald Dahl book and the popular movie, this five-time Tony-award winning Broadway musical is the inspiring story of a young girl dreaming of a better life.

Matilda is an extraordinary girl genius armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination. Unfortunately, her dad is a used car salesman with a few scruples loose and her mum is a ballroom dancer who values looks over books.

Things only get worse for Matilda when she is sent to Crunchem Hall, where she meets the awful head mistress, Miss Trunchbull. With the help of her kindly teacher, her friends, and a little magic, this miraculous girl proves that everyone has the power to take a stand and change their story. Children and adults will be captivated and delighted by this fun, high-energy show!

7:30pm: June 23-25

1:30pm: June 26

RCU Theatre, Pablo Center

Adults/Seniors $35 Youth/Students $15

Tickets: online or call 715-832-7529

