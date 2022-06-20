Advertisement

Eau Claire hosts 75th Annual Doll and Pet Parade

To celebrate the parade’s milestone 75th year, children and pets were invited to dress up to the theme of 75 Years of Magic.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By WEAU 13 News and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Owen Park in Eau Claire was home to the 75th Annual Doll and Pet Parade Sunday.

Sunday afternoon, mermaids, Yoda and patriotic pups marched through the park in the event hosted by Clear Water Kiwanis.

To celebrate the parade’s milestone 75th year, children and pets were invited to dress up to the theme of 75 Years of Magic. One of the goals for the event is for children ages 12 and under to let their imaginations run wild.

“Kiwanis is all about making the lives of children locally better in every way we can,” Paula Stuettgen, coordinator of the Doll and Pet Parade, said. “This is a children and family event on a lovely Sunday afternoon in one of our beautiful parks.”

Another great Doll and Pet Parade!

Posted by Clear Water Kiwanis- Eau Claire on Sunday, June 19, 2022

Danielle Wagner of WEAU 13 News was the emcee for this year’s event. Nelson the Doodle, who community members voted the Grand Animal of the Chippewa Valley, led this year’s parade.

To learn more about the event, you can visit the Clear Water Kiwanis website.

