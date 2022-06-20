Advertisement

Eau Claire Transit waives fares due to excessive heat

The City of Eau Claire said that rather than risking heat-related illness, passengers can enjoy air-conditioned buses to get around town on Monday.
The City of Eau Claire said that rather than risking heat-related illness, passengers can enjoy air-conditioned buses to get around town on Monday.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Transit is waiving fares to ride city buses Monday due to the excessive heat in the Midwest, including in the Chippewa Valley.

The heat index in Eau Claire is expected to be around 100 degrees on Monday. A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for most of northwestern Wisconsin from 1 p.m. Monday until 1 a.m. Tuesday. The NWS is advising people to take care in the heat:

  • Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
  • Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
  • Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
  • When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
  • Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
  • Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
  • To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
  • Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Posted by City of Eau Claire - Government on Monday, June 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

