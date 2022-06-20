Advertisement

FATFAR returns for its 46th year

The 46th Frenchtown Annual Tube Float and Regalia returned to the Chippewa River on Father’s Day weekend.
By WEAU 13 News and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOWN OF WHEATON (CHIPPEWA COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - The 46th Frenchtown Annual Tube Float and Regalia returned to the Chippewa River on Father’s Day weekend.

People in the Chippewa Valley took to the river for what is considered one of the world’s largest one-day tubing events.

Canoes, kayaks, tubes and other inflatables were launched into the river from Chippewa Falls to Lake Hallie. The event brought people together for a day of fun and relaxation in the Chippewa Valley’s waterways.

“I just hear the joy, just being out there and having nothing to do but float and just drink some beers,” Grant Abens of Eau Claire, who was attending his first FATFAR, said.

In addition to floating on the river, there was a live music performance for people when they got out of the river at River Jams of Lake Hallie. Loopy’s Saloon and Grill provided free shuttles for anyone within a 15-mile radius to make sure that everyone could enjoy a safe ride home, and also provided bags for garbage and offered to dispose of any trash for those attending FATFAR in 2022.

Today is the day! Join us for FATFAR 2022! ☀️ We will have tubes for rent and will be running shuttles all day along with food, music, and fun in Loopy's backyard! It's going to be a blast!

