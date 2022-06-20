Advertisement

IRS voice bot initiative to simplify making payments

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Internal Revenue Service announced an expansion of their existing voice bots on Friday, aiming to help customers navigate payments over the phone with ease.

The IRS said the voice bots allow callers with simple payment or notice questions to speak with an artificial interactive voice response without having to hold for a representative.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Retting said that the voice bots are a “wider effort at the IRS to help improve the experience of the taxpayers.”

“The expanded voice bots are another example of how technology can help the IRS provide better service to taxpayers,” Retting added.

Those that call the Automated Collection System and want to be assisted by the voice bots can verify their identities with a pin number that they can create using their most recent IRS bill and some personal information, the IRS said.

“As we add more functions for taxpayers to resolve their issues, I anticipate many more taxpayers getting the service they need quickly and easily,” Darren Guillot, IRS Deputy Commissioner of Small Business/Self Employed Collection & Operations Support, said. He said the bots have already served over three million callers.

Despite the expedited service tax-payers may get with the automated bots, the IRS said taxpayers may always speak with English- or Spanish-speaking representatives.

The IRS said additional voice bots are coming later in the year that will allow taxpayers to get account and return transcripts, payment histories and current balances they owe.

