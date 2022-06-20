Advertisement

La Crosse teachers rally for fair pay

La Crosse teachers call for fair pay
La Crosse teachers call for fair pay(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Teachers in the School District of La Crosse are continuing to ask for a cost-of-living pay increase.

The district is offering a 2% pay bump for all of its teachers ahead of the 2022-23 school year, but the La Crosse Education Association (LEA) is calling for an increase that’s in line with the rising rate of inflation.

Superintendent Aaron Engel says declining enrollment and a lack of state funding has affected the amount of money the district can give to its teachers, with anything greater than a 2% increase causing a reduction in student programming.

LEA President Jesse Martinez believes educators need to be adequately compensated because of the important role they play across the district.

“It’s time to make sure that our priorities are on the people who are making our school buildings run efficiently every single day,” Martinez expressed. “In order to show that those people are the priority, you need to make sure that they’re at least keeping up with the cost of inflation in their wages.”

Members of the LEA joined with community supporters in Powell Park Monday evening to stand in solidarity of a 4.7% increase in teacher salaries.

Martinez says the next step is for the district and the LEA to enter into mediation, which will be taking place in the next few weeks.

A neutral third party will look at what both sides are proposing, and will work to come to an agreement that benefits everyone involved.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the addition of the latest Rustic Road route, the trips highlight about 740 miles of...
New Rustic Road guide features 123 backroad trips throughout Wisconsin
A 46-year-old man was found dead in a ditch in the Town of Clear Creek on June 16.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Eau Claire County ditch Thursday
No one hurt after house fire in Eau Claire
The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Brackett Avenue and South Hastings Way in...
One person hurt in crash Sunday morning in Eau Claire
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people in the Town of Coon.
2 people found dead in Vernon County Sunday

Latest News

Chaseburg
Chaseburg Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Children under 5 are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines
UW Health trial confirmed safety of COVID-19 vaccine for younger children
Judge denies motion to move Brooks trial out of Waukesha Co.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin DNR are searching for a missing boater...
Search underway for missing boater on Red Cedar Lake