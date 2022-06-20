La Crosse teachers rally for fair pay

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Teachers in the School District of La Crosse are continuing to ask for a cost-of-living pay increase.

The district is offering a 2% pay bump for all of its teachers ahead of the 2022-23 school year, but the La Crosse Education Association (LEA) is calling for an increase that’s in line with the rising rate of inflation.

Superintendent Aaron Engel says declining enrollment and a lack of state funding has affected the amount of money the district can give to its teachers, with anything greater than a 2% increase causing a reduction in student programming.

LEA President Jesse Martinez believes educators need to be adequately compensated because of the important role they play across the district.

“It’s time to make sure that our priorities are on the people who are making our school buildings run efficiently every single day,” Martinez expressed. “In order to show that those people are the priority, you need to make sure that they’re at least keeping up with the cost of inflation in their wages.”

Members of the LEA joined with community supporters in Powell Park Monday evening to stand in solidarity of a 4.7% increase in teacher salaries.

Martinez says the next step is for the district and the LEA to enter into mediation, which will be taking place in the next few weeks.

A neutral third party will look at what both sides are proposing, and will work to come to an agreement that benefits everyone involved.

