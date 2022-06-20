Advertisement

Man hurt after rolling ATV in crash near Ellsworth Saturday

The 53-year-old man was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. with injuries from the crash.
The 53-year-old man was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. with injuries from the...
The 53-year-old man was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. with injuries from the crash.((Source: KFVS))
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after crashing and rolling his ATV Saturday evening near Ellsworth.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 53-year-old Jeffrey Conley of Beldenville was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. with injuries suffered in the crash.

Investigators said Conley rolled the ATV he was operating turning eastbound onto 610th Avenue from 670th Street at 4:54 p.m. in the Town of Ellsworth.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Ellsworth Police Department, Ellsworth Fire Department and Life Link III Helicopter.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the addition of the latest Rustic Road route, the trips highlight about 740 miles of...
New Rustic Road guide features 123 backroad trips throughout Wisconsin
A 46-year-old man was found dead in a ditch in the Town of Clear Creek on June 16.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Eau Claire County ditch Thursday
No one hurt after house fire in Eau Claire
The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Brackett Avenue and South Hastings Way in...
One person hurt in crash Sunday morning in Eau Claire
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people in the Town of Coon.
2 people found dead in Vernon County Sunday

Latest News

A man was taken into custody after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday in...
Chippewa Falls Police take man into custody after chase Monday
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept
Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Bear in Crivitz home