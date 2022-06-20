Man hurt after rolling ATV in crash near Ellsworth Saturday

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after crashing and rolling his ATV Saturday evening near Ellsworth.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 53-year-old Jeffrey Conley of Beldenville was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. with injuries suffered in the crash.

Investigators said Conley rolled the ATV he was operating turning eastbound onto 610th Avenue from 670th Street at 4:54 p.m. in the Town of Ellsworth.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Ellsworth Police Department, Ellsworth Fire Department and Life Link III Helicopter.

