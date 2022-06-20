One person hurt in crash Sunday morning in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a crash Sunday morning on the east side of Eau Claire.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Brackett Avenue and South Hastings Way in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Police Department said a driver in a white SUV was headed east on Brackett Avenue when they ran a red light, crashing into a black car. The impact from the crash rolled the SUV, and a woman passenger in the back of the SUV was hurt and taken to a hospital.

The driver of the SUV was cited for failing to yield at the traffic signal.

