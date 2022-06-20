Advertisement

Search underway for missing boater on Red Cedar Lake

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOWN OF CEDAR LAKE (BARRON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A search is underway for a missing boater on Red Cedar Lake in Barron County.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department asked people in a Facebook post to stay away from the areas of the lake they are searching, which is the northern and eastern parts of the lake, and where there is a heavy presence of law enforcement boats.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said that the missing boater is a male and no other information will be released at this time. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is also assisting in the search on Red Cedar Lake Monday afternoon, which is located less than 10 miles northeast of Rice Lake.

Posted by Barron County Sheriff's Department on Monday, June 20, 2022

