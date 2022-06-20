Search underway for missing boater on Red Cedar Lake

TOWN OF CEDAR LAKE (BARRON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A search is underway for a missing boater on Red Cedar Lake in Barron County.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department asked people in a Facebook post to stay away from the areas of the lake they are searching, which is the northern and eastern parts of the lake, and where there is a heavy presence of law enforcement boats.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said that the missing boater is a male and no other information will be released at this time. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is also assisting in the search on Red Cedar Lake Monday afternoon, which is located less than 10 miles northeast of Rice Lake.

The Barron County Sheriff's Dept and the WI DNR are on Red Cedar Lake searching for a missing boater. You will see an... Posted by Barron County Sheriff's Department on Monday, June 20, 2022

