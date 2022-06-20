Advertisement

Sen. Baldwin announces $80 million USDA investment to support Wisconsin Dairy industry

The money was awarded to the Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives through the American Rescue Plan.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WATERLOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Eighty million dollars has been awarded to the Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives through the American Rescue Plan to fuel dairy production and research in Wisconsin, Senator Tammy Baldwin announced Monday.

The money from the USDA will be divided between four initiatives within the DBI, with $20 million being allocated toward Wisconsin’s Dairy Business Innovation Alliance led by Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the Center for Dairy Research at UW-Madison.

Senator Baldwin is the Chair of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee, voted for the American Rescue Plan and sponsored the DBI program to get the money to Wisconsin farmers. She says that the federal funding will help Wisconsin dairy businesses “modernize, reach new markets, and create economic growth.”

“Wisconsin’s dairy businesses are a key driver of our state’s economy and with all the challenges they face, I’m working to do everything I can to help,” she added.

DBI initiatives provide technical assistance and sub-grants to dairy farmers and businesses. The money given to Wisconsin’s Dairy Business Innovation Alliance will help these businesses with plan development, marketing and branding, as well as increasing access to innovative techniques in dairy production and processing.

The USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is planning to make an additional $22.9 million available to these same DBI initiatives through a Request for Applications for funding provided by FY 2022.

